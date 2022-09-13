SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

In other news, insider Peter D. Aquino purchased 189,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 766,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter D. Aquino bought 189,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,839,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

