SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Down 71.3% in August

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.57% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SPRC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

