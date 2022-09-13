Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,635 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,083 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

