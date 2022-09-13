Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 410,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

