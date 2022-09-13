Schf GPE LLC Invests $67.13 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 562,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,000. Carvana comprises approximately 20.9% of Schf GPE LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schf GPE LLC owned about 0.33% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $345.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

