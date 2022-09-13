SC US Ttgp LTD. Buys 307,693 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 26.9% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 10.21% of DoorDash worth $4,201,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

