SB Management Ltd Has $75.70 Million Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

SB Management Ltd lessened its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052,891 shares during the quarter. AbCellera Biologics comprises 14.7% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SB Management Ltd’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $75,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 454,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -1.18.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

