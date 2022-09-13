Saya Management LP Invests $7.17 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Saya Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Avery Dennison comprises about 6.4% of Saya Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saya Management LP owned about 0.05% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

