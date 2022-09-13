Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 271 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

