Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 20,271 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after buying an additional 1,669,541 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,750,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14.

