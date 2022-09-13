Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.