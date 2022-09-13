Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

