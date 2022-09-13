Saxon Interests Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.