Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.0 %

BAC opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

