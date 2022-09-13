Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 2,831 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 604.2% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.6% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 54.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,111,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $2,951,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

