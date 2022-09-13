Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.56

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on BFS. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Saul Centers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.
Saul Centers Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
