Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.56

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BFS. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

