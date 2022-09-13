Sarissa Consulting LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises about 1.1% of Sarissa Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sarissa Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 752,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $6,420,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $358.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.