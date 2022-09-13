Sarissa Consulting LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Sarissa Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $19,840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 737,719 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,620,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 706,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBAC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

