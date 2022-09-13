Sarissa Consulting LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Sarissa Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 288.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Intersect ENT accounts for about 4.0% of Sarissa Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sarissa Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

