Santa Monica Partners LP Takes $24.73 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,727,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 17.3% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $3,210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Goff John C acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,827.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,733.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,539.94. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,899.01. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

