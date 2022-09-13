Sandler Capital Management Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $248.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.