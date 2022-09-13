Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,400 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $9,127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 758.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

