Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.71.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

