Sandler Capital Management Invests $8.35 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

