Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 51,990 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

