Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,000. Chubb accounts for about 1.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

NYSE CB opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

