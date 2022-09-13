Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 296.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

