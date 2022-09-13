Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 708 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.91. 68,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,283. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.47. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

