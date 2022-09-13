Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 15,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.