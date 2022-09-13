Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.