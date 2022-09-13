Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 73,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

