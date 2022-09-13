Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $12.93 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.