Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.16% of Ingevity worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Ingevity by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after buying an additional 403,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $10,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NGVT traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

