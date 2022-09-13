Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.44. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.