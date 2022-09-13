Rush Island Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up 7.8% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $37,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FRT traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

