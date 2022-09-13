Rush Island Management LP Boosts Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,868 shares during the period. BrightSpire Capital makes up about 2.7% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of BrightSpire Capital worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,370. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

