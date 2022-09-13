RTW Investments LP Sells 506,084 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506,084 shares during the period. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 7.04% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $104,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 2,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,246. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.