RTW Investments LP Sells 222,933 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,933 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Genetron were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genetron by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Genetron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Stock Performance

GTH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,504. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

