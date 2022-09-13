RTW Investments LP Has $19.81 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

RTW Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,345 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.15% of Pulmonx worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,007. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $749.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

