RTW Investments LP Decreases Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.47% of Adicet Bio worth $59,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $3,924,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,327 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.7% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $2,065,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

