RTW Investments LP Cuts Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

RTW Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,140 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 6.99% of TELA Bio worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TELA. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio Stock Down 1.4 %

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 30,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Insider Activity

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 500,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,105,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 942,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

