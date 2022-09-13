RTW Investments LP Buys 2,194,677 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194,677 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $113,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 180.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 222,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 588,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 95,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 9,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

