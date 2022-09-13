RTW Investments LP Buys 18,976 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 3.7% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 0.32% of Illumina worth $177,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $9.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $461.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,540.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average is $254.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

