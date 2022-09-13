RTW Investments LP Buys 1,817,214 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 0.09% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,384. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

