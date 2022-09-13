Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,271,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,475,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,614. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

