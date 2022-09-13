Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,426,052 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Royal Bank of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $5,446,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UNH traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.71. 26,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,095. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.59. The company has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

