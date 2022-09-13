Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,071,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182,136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,119,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

