Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 725 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 900.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

