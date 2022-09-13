Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $3.06 on Major Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00014836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,504,864 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol. The official website for Router Protocol is www.routerprotocol.com.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

