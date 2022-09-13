Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,025 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. 20,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

